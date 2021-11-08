Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

OTCMKTS MDIBY opened at $12.45 on Monday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

