Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Director Tom C. King Sells 176 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $39,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MEDP opened at $225.84 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.54 and a 1-year high of $229.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. Truist upped their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 3.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Medpace by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Medpace by 7.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,472,000 after purchasing an additional 43,643 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Medpace by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 528,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

