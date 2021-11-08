Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Medpace worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,622 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,376,075.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,039,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,382,342.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $39,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,027 shares of company stock worth $9,182,437 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MEDP opened at $225.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.54 and a 1-year high of $229.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

