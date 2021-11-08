Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,627,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 659,672 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.09% of Medtronic worth $1,815,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $58,867,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 441,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,741,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,858,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $123.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $108.60 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.19.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.11%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

