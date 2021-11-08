Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Tops $10.10 on Major Exchanges

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $10.10 or 0.00014946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $23.43 million and $4.67 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000115 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

