MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 13.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $551,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 177.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,596 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 558.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 44,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $131.50 on Monday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.61 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.68.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

