MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $4.43 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $798,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,062 shares of company stock worth $5,300,837 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRI. Wedbush boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

Shares of DRI opened at $154.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.50 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.91.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

