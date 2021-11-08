MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Syneos Health by 1,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYNH shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.60.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

SYNH stock opened at $99.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.84 and its 200-day moving average is $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 1.78. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.39 and a twelve month high of $103.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

