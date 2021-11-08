MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 671 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,811,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,221,000 after buying an additional 112,745 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 251,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,654,000 after purchasing an additional 86,750 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,946,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 22,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BR opened at $173.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.

In related news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $296,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,933. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total transaction of $944,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,919 shares of company stock valued at $42,604,435 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

