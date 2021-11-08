MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,094,000 after buying an additional 4,914,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,492,000 after purchasing an additional 70,706 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,757,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,403,000 after purchasing an additional 67,962 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,370,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,151,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93,902 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $36.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $46.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.84.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

