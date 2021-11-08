MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 1.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 0.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 3.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

WSO opened at $295.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $307.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.28.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.