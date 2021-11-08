Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 10,764 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 82,800.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Nordson by 37.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.25.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $261.28 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $269.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.10 and its 200 day moving average is $228.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

