Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 75,284.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,647 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $100,726,000 after acquiring an additional 24,116 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 24.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,213,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 31.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 594,308 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $60,559,000 after buying an additional 141,022 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

AKAM stock opened at $107.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.05 and its 200 day moving average is $112.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

