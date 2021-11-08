Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 15,564 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 103,760.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Synaptics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Synaptics by 435.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYNA. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $249.21 on Monday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $75.53 and a 52-week high of $264.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.92 and a 200 day moving average of $160.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 118.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $538,566.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $433,765.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,953.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,545 shares of company stock valued at $3,048,169 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

