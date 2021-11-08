Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $2.21 Million Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 100,512.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the second quarter worth $2,714,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter worth $9,254,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 14.9% during the second quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Penumbra by 315.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 13.3% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.21, for a total value of $198,525.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total value of $4,066,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,903 shares of company stock worth $17,360,319 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $285.24 on Monday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.49 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 663.35, a P/E/G ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.26.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

