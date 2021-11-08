Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 90,198.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,788 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HST. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,264,000 after buying an additional 6,156,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970,795 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,689,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571,629 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,960,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 599.9% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,624,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,590 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HST stock opened at $18.37 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HST. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

