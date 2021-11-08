Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 116,840.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 721.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,314,000 after buying an additional 999,100 shares in the last quarter. RR Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $47,665,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $49,173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,564,000 after buying an additional 261,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2,534.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,465,000 after buying an additional 252,106 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.83.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DOV opened at $171.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.78. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $176.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.