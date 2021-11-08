Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Decreased by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,625 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 2.8% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 700.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $72.92 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.36 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average of $76.59.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MU shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

