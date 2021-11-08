MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stake Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,818 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at approximately $633,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 57.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,969,000 after purchasing an additional 95,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $529.44.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $797.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $679.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $626.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.50 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.61.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. MicroStrategy’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total transaction of $3,106,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total transaction of $8,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,200 over the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

