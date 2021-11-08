Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $103.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $66.60 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.23.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.15). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

In related news, Director Kim C. Hanemann sold 1,082 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $114,118.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $337,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,082 shares of company stock worth $1,069,829. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 234.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

