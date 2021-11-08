Millennium Management LLC Buys 1,358,576 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,547,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358,576 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $32,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SLM in the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SLM in the second quarter worth $84,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SLM in the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Saddle Point Management L.P. bought a new stake in SLM in the first quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.44 on Monday. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.