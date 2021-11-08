Millennium Management LLC Purchases 163,507 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,662,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,507 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of Grifols worth $28,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grifols by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 214,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 46,839 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in Grifols by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 252,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Grifols by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,324,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after purchasing an additional 517,739 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,094,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,492,000 after acquiring an additional 740,734 shares during the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grifols alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

GRFS stock opened at $12.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43. Grifols, S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.