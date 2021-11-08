Millennium Management LLC Raises Position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 228.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 747,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,302 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $29,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vocera Communications by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vocera Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $57.14 on Monday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.07 and a beta of 0.32.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,101,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 730 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $32,477.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,201.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,676 shares of company stock worth $2,376,345 in the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

