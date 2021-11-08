Minter Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $16,674.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 8th. During the last week, Minter Network has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Minter Network has a total market cap of $20.02 million and $16,674.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00080617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.37 or 0.00146966 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00078218 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00085675 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00095969 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,996,592,264 coins and its circulating supply is 4,791,382,697 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

