Mizuho Increases Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $250.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SYNA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.23.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $249.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.05. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $75.53 and a 1-year high of $264.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Synaptics will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $433,765.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,953.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,545 shares of company stock worth $3,048,169 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics by 440.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Synaptics by 71.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

