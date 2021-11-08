Mizuho Raises QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $170.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.92.

Shares of QCOM opened at $163.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $183.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.58. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $168.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $2,755,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,338,000 after buying an additional 80,495 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

