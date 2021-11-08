MKM Partners Boosts Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Price Target to $65.00

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) had its price objective increased by MKM Partners from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE AGO opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.44. Assured Guaranty has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.85%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after buying an additional 303,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 358,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

