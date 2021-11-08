MML Investors Services LLC Acquires Shares of 4,300 iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNMA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $831,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 98,756 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 83,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 94,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $50.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.03. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $51.05.

