MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NICE shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $276.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.96, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.75. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $211.25 and a 12 month high of $304.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

