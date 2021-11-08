MML Investors Services LLC Invests $205,000 in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $179.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $83.70 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 10,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $1,383,049.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,582,902.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $448,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,372 shares of company stock worth $3,738,981. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

PIPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

