MML Investors Services LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 131.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $68,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $101,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE THG opened at $125.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.93 and a 12 month high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THG. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $139,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $703,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,271.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

