MML Investors Services LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.23.

Shares of CONE opened at $82.09 on Monday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.56 and its 200-day moving average is $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 200.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 507.33%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

