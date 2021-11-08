MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 3,162 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 19.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in ASE Technology by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in ASE Technology by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in ASE Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 186,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ASE Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in ASE Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 215,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3017 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KGI Securities downgraded ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.05.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

