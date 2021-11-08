MML Investors Services LLC Sells 25,409 Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,409 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRET. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 73,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SRET opened at $9.89 on Monday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%.

