Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRNA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $230.93.

MRNA stock opened at $236.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moderna will post 29.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $6,075,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,911,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total transaction of $3,990,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,165,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,575,919.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,250 shares of company stock worth $151,508,275. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 646.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,995 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $655,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 874.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 47,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

