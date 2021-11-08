MonaCoin (MONA) Market Cap Reaches $105.79 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00002455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $105.79 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,560.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,723.47 or 0.07204774 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.99 or 0.00320306 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $617.46 or 0.00941828 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.60 or 0.00083279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $264.19 or 0.00402967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.92 or 0.00263758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.16 or 0.00232090 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

