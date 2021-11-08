monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $317.20.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded monday.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on monday.com from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on monday.com from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on monday.com in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price objective for the company.

Get monday.com alerts:

Shares of MNDY opened at $350.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.87. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $155.01 and a fifty-two week high of $425.84.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. The company’s revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in monday.com by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,390,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,284,000.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.