Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MYSRF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

