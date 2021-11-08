Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €2.90 Price Target

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) received a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.65) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €2.78 ($3.26).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

