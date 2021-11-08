Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,352,459 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.78% of People’s United Financial worth $57,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBCT. Amundi bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,761,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,917,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,011,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,758,000 after acquiring an additional 329,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.48%.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

