Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 254,046 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Koninklijke Philips worth $55,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PHG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

