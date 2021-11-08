Morgan Stanley Buys 90,288 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 202.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,288 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $56,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.25.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $446.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $333.62 and a 12-month high of $465.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

