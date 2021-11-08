Morgan Stanley Has $53.16 Million Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 227.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.38% of Denbury worth $53,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth $212,000.

Get Denbury alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Denbury from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.63.

Denbury stock opened at $90.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 3.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.13. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.