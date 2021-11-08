Morgan Stanley Lowers Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $440.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $478.00 to $440.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $394.15.

NOC opened at $364.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.6% during the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.6% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 34,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

