Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 201.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,545,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PG&E were worth $53,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 381.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,251,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668,108 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in PG&E by 81.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,307,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326,089 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 160.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,024,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494,530 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in PG&E by 51,418.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,670,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651,230 shares during the period. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new position in PG&E in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

NYSE PCG opened at $11.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.40.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCG. Royal Bank of Canada raised PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

In other news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.