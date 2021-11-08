Morgan Stanley Sells 118,666 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 473,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 118,666 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $54,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10,444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS opened at $123.57 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $81.12 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.99 and a 200-day moving average of $115.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,181 shares of company stock worth $8,964,441. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.50.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.