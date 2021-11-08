MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €78.89 ($92.81).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOR shares. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

ETR:MOR opened at €40.46 ($47.60) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €42.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €54.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.92. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of €37.10 ($43.65) and a 52-week high of €101.90 ($119.88). The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.