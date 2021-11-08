Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stock Position Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 513.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,963 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 28.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,901 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Murphy Oil by 60.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,317,000 after purchasing an additional 780,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 41.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,432,000 after purchasing an additional 718,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Murphy Oil by 9.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,912,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,202,000 after purchasing an additional 711,924 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MUR shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE MUR opened at $28.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 3.00. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -18.59%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

