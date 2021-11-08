Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Myers Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,244,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,135,000 after purchasing an additional 62,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $20.70 on Monday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $748.80 million, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.53%.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $175,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,370.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Foley acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $25,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,493 shares in the company, valued at $719,615.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $265,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

