Nathan’s Famous, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:NATH)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:NATH traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.17. 2,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,735. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.65. Nathan’s Famous has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $78.89. The firm has a market cap of $264.06 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nathan’s Famous stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Nathan’s Famous worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast food units. It involves in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.